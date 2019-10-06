Heavy rain starts late on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Heavy rain overnight, patchy AM fog, Lows 53-55.

MONDAY: AM fog, cloudy skies with steady rain at times, Highs 60-62.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds and periodic sunshine, Highs 67-69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice, Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Slightly warmer and staying dry and sunny, Highs 72-74.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies, Highs 70-72.

SATURDAY: Cooler, a sun and cloud mixture, Highs 63-65.

SUNDAY: Cooling down even more, Highs near 62.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler