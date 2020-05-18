https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Heavy rain stays west today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy with occasional showers, heavy rain west, warm, Highs 75-78.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a shower or two, breezy, Lows 55-57.
TUESDAY: Slightly cooler with clouds and showers, Highs 64-67.
WEDNESDAY: Staying cloudy with rain showers, Highs 62-65.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds at times, few showers, Highs 67-70.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers or thunderstorms, Highs 70-73.
SATURDAY: Warmer with sun/cloud mix, stray shower, Highs 75-78.
SUNDAY: Very warm again, mostly dry, Highs near 80.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter