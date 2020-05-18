Heavy rain stays west today

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Cloudy with occasional showers, heavy rain west, warm, Highs 75-78.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a shower or two, breezy, Lows 55-57.
TUESDAY: Slightly cooler with clouds and showers, Highs 64-67.
WEDNESDAY: Staying cloudy with rain showers, Highs 62-65.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds at times, few showers, Highs 67-70.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers or thunderstorms, Highs 70-73.
SATURDAY: Warmer with sun/cloud mix, stray shower, Highs 75-78.
SUNDAY: Very warm again, mostly dry, Highs near 80.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman