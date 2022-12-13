TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be east northeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 40 degrees and the low will be 28 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with overnight scattered showers. Winds will be east northeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 43 degrees, and the low will be 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers. Winds will be south southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45 degrees, and the low will be 34 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 42 degrees, and the low will be 30 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be from the southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 35 degrees, and the low will be 26 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be west southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 33 degrees and the low will be 25 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be northerly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 38 degrees and the low will be 29 degrees.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi