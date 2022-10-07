(WTRF) — It’s fall everyone!



It will be a chilly day for a football Friday across the Ohio Valley.

Dress in layers and maybe bring a rain jacket. Spotty light rain showers have been firing up due to a remnant cold front and upper level energy.

I am not expecting rain this evening, but a stray shower could pop up. It’s better to be safe than sorry.



Temps around kickoff will be in the 50s and it only getting cooler from there. Jackets, gloves, and thick socks will be beneficial since it will be chilly once the sun sets around 6:55 today.



Have a good time and stay warm!

Best,

Zach





