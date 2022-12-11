MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be northerly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 41 degrees and the low will be 28 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be east northeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 46 degrees and the low will be 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with overnight scattered showers. Winds will be east southeasterly 05-10mph. The high temperature for the day will be 43 degrees, and the low will be 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers. Winds will be south southeasterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 45 degrees, and the low will be 34 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with rain snow mix in the morning. Temperatures will be too warm to support snow throughout the day. Winds will be southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 40 degrees, and the low will be 30 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with rain snow mix in the morning. Temperatures will be too warm to support snow throughout the day. Winds will be from the southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 36 degrees, and the low will be 28 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be west southwesterly 05-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. The high temperature for the day will be 35 degrees and the low will be 26 degrees.

-StormTracker7 Meteorologist Tyler Vangi