(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Showers and storms are going to continue to start the day today. Heavy rain will be around as these storms roll through which will cause localized flooding in the process. We will also see and have seen damaging winds as this continues to plow through the area which is also causing power outages. Hail has also been associated with this system. There is a non-zero chances for a tornado although it is not likely. This will all end by noon and then the sun will start to make its way back out. It will remain hot and humid with a high of 86 degrees, feeling like its over 90 degrees due to the humidity.

Wednesday: Starting off the day with a slight chance for showers but the rain should mainly be saved for the second half of the day. High of 94 will be humid and feel like it is over 100 degrees outside. This is a day where you want to be hydrated and a heat advisory could be issued.

Thursday: Showers/storms are once again back in the forecast. This will mainly be in the second half of the day as a cold front pushes through the region. This will start to cool off our temperatures as we get into the weekend.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, high of 85.

Saturday: Sunny skies, much cooler with a high of 75 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 74.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler