High heat and humidity Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and fog, Lows 66-70.

FRIDAY: More clouds then some afternoon showers, Highs 85-89.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon and evening thunder, Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds with some soaking rains, Highs 80-84.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers ending then mostly cloudy, Highs 75-79.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 76-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter