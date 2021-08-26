High heat and humidity Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on the bombings near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan that have resulted in the loss of multiple American servicemembers and Afghan citizens.

US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) also released a statement about today's tragedy.