High heat and humidity Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and fog, Lows 66-70.
FRIDAY: More clouds then some afternoon showers, Highs 85-89.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon and evening thunder, Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds with some soaking rains, Highs 80-84.
WEDNESDAY: Rain showers ending then mostly cloudy, Highs 75-79.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 76-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker