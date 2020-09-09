High heat and humidity Thursday

7-Day ForecastWEDNESDAY: The sunny and above average temperatures will be around yet again thanks to high pressure to our south and a stalled front through the Midwest, not bringing anything in terms of weather makers to the Ohio Valley yet. This could be the last stretch of upper 80 degree weather. It will feel slightly muggy out but not overly oppressive with dew point hovering near 65 today. Certainly want to have the sun glasses on hand for the bright blue skies and abundant sunshine. Would not be a bad idea to cool off in the pool. as well. Highs around 87-89. Average highs for this time of year is 77 degrees.

THURSDAY: The high heat and summertime weather will linger one more day. Expected highs around 86-88.