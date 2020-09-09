High heat and humidity Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 63-67.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. More afternoon clouds, Highs 84-88.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds then late-day thunder, Highs 80-84.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Morning clouds with increasing afternoon sunshine, Highs 78-80.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much warmer, Highs 72-76.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds with possible late-day thunder, Highs 75-79.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker