7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunshine and blue skies across the Ohio Valley for our Friday. High pressure at the surface across the Ohio Valley allowed for little cloud coverage and calm winds today. We had a few pockets of fog across the valley, but nothing too problematic. Dew point temperatures today were back in the comfortable category, although it was slightly muggy for the morning hours today. Daytime highs today were back in the mid-80s today with UV index values very high. Sunshine and blue skies will stick around to head into the weekend. Tonight, skies will stay clear with temperatures dipping down to the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will blow from the east around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine for everyone to enjoy the first official weekend of Summer. Temperature wise, we will max out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Muggy levels will also start to make an appearance. Stay hydrated if you have plans to be outdoors at all. Keep an eye out for the signs of heat related illness.

SUNDAY: The heat will continue with a chance for some showers to develop, mainly in the afternoon. Since temperatures will be rather high, we could see a few thunderstorms fire up. A cold front advancing through will drop temperatures below average for early next week. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sky coverage will trend mostly cloudy for most of the day.

MONDAY: Partly sunny will best describe sky coverage early with temperatures down in the upper 70s thanks to the cold front advancing through. Sunshine will return for the afternoon. Temps will be cooler than average, so it will be a nice change of pace to take a break from the heat.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and summer-esque with temperatures maxing out in the mid-80s. Muggy levels will start to return.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies yet again with temperatures expected back towards the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Broad ridging will keep the Ohio Valley in a warm, yet dry airmass with temperatures likely in the mid to upper 80s. A change in flow will result in precip on Friday.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey