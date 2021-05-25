High heat and mugginess for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: If you enjoy more of a summer-time vibe, today will be up your alley. High heat will return and the muggy air will stick around as well. Going through your morning hours, areas of dense fog are possible thanks to yesterday’s evening showers. Account for that as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures this morning will be in the mid 60s once again. Most of the fog will start to break apart around 9/10 o clock, but we will be stuck with the heavier air. Dew point values will stay in the uncomfortable category for most of the day. As we head into the afternoon, sky coverage will improve to partly cloudy. This will allow for more sunshine in the region. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and feel more like Summer. Winds will be a bit more noticeable today, blowing from the southwest around 7-12 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will start to break apart some with overnight low temps in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies will return by mid-week. We will stay with temperatures in the lower 80s and rain showers are likely to develop as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. A stray thunderstorm is also possible, as we are in a Slight risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Any primary hazards will be some gusty winds and strong downpours if a storm develops. Dew point values will stay muggy as well, but winds will start to increase.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies through the day as weak high pressure will start to build in. Temperatures will max out around 80 degrees. This will be a nice day to cut any grass because rain showers are likely for most of the day Friday.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high chance for a steady, soaking rain. Temperatures will drop down to the mid to upper 60s for our high. It will feel nicer outside as dew point values will drop thanks to the weather maker moving through.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy as we head into the weekend. A comfortable air-mass will accompany us as well as temperatures will max out around 70 degrees. We could see a lingering shower or two in the AM hours.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to end your weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for our high. It will be a good day to be outside and prep the yard if you plan to do anything for Memorial Day.

MEMORIAL DAY: For your Memorial Day Monday, as of now we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures maxing out in the mid to upper 70s. Everything could change, but for now it is looking to be very nice.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey