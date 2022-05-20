7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A tale of two halves would best describe the weather for the Ohio Valley on this Friday. The first, not the best. Rain activity made its way through the region with periods of downpours and rumbles of thunder. Breezy winds were also around, as wind gusted to about 25mph at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport. We stayed with a sustained wind from the southwest for most of the day between 10-15 mph. Most of the rain started to wane closer to lunchtime. Early in the afternoon, we had brighter skies and some improvement. As the clouds started to thin, temperatures started to skyrocket. We maxed out today in the 80s with very muggy and sticky dew point levels. The muggy air will stick around as we head into the weekend, meaning it will stay felling like summer. Tonight, clouds will stay around and mix in a few rays of sunshine. Temperatures will be very warm and bottom out in the upper 60s as you step out the door tomorrow morning.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will climb and near the low 90s to upper 80s for daytime highs. We have a better shot of approaching the record for May 21st, that was set back in 1941 of 93 degrees. Southerly winds will ramp up and allow for recording setting heat across the New England states. There is a chance for a few pop-up showers in the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Coverage will be limited and not everyone will see precip. A rouge storm is also possible. Cloud coverage will be a mixture of sun and clouds.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for rain showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A cold front will advance through and change out the hot airmass to a more temperate one. A few storms could develop along the front. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s for the morning, then a shift in winds will drop temperatures for the afternoon and evening. Seasonable weather conditions are favored for the next week.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the new week. Temperatures will be cooler than average and reach the upper 60s for daytime highs.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the Ohio Valley, with a stray chance for a few afternoon showers. Temperatures will sit in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of rain. It is still early, but we could see thunderstorms for the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. This will likely be a widespread rain event.

THURSDAY: Cooler and seasonable weather will be back for the area with leftover rain. Temperature wise, we max out in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers will be around the area. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s for our daytime highs.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey