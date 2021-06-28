High heat and mugginess to kick off the new work-week

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: After a weekend that was filled with sunshine and warmth, we will start to get into the realm of hot air and mugginess as we head into the last few days of June. In terms of conditions this morning, we have temperatures still roaming in the 70s and dew point temps in the mid to upper 60s, which is very uncomfortable and sticky. Not a pleasant and comfortable morning to say the least. Cloud coverage is rather minimal as well and it does look to stay that way. We will call sky coverage partly cloudy with a few more clouds increasing as we head deeper into the afternoon. The other weather variables we will encounter today will be some high heat and mugginess. Starting with the temperatures, we will flirt with 90 degrees for our afternoon high temperatures. Please take it easy if you are planning to work outdoors. Take breaks in the shade/inside, drink plenty of water, and avoid being outside during peak heating hours. Also DO NOT FORGET ABOUT PETS! We will also see oppressive dew point temperatures as they get into the 70s. Mainly this afternoon we could see a stray shower pop-up but most of us will remain dry. Tonight, we will remain clear, but warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Another day where it will flirt with 90 degrees once again. This will be the highest temperatures and warmest air we have seen for our area this year! Dew point temps will stay oppressively muggy and we will start to see a few more rain showers roll into the Ohio Valley. Best chance for rain looks to be in the afternoon hours.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and rain showers as we head into Wednesday. We will still be stuck in the tropical air-mass, meaning it will still be muggy. Rain showers will be present in the morning and afternoon hours. High temperatures will hover in the mid 80s. We could see a few thunderstorms develop in the afternoon/evening.

THURSDAY: We are now in July, crazy how fast June went by. In terms of your weather, relief from the mugginess is in sight as a cold front is expected to swing in, dropping some soaking rain for the area as well as providing a more comfortable air-mass. High temps will be a few ticks below average in the mid 70s. Grey skies will likely be present with the rain.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and some rain showers could still be lingering around. Our best “chance” for a dry day could come with the last day of the work-week, but I could not hold my breath over it just yet. Temperatures will max out in the mid 70s as well.

SATURDAY: A continuation of the work-week is expected as we head into the Independence Day Weekend. Clouds and rain showers will be in the vicinity but there is a shot of us staying dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s for our high.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the 4th of July. There is a chance for some rain showers. High temperatures will hover in the upper 70s for our high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey