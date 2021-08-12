High heat for the Ohio Valley with scattered storms this afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: As we push through another work-week, we will stick with the chance for scattered PM showers and storms with a hot and muggy air mass in place. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ohio Valley, meaning that heat index values (combination of temperature and relative humidity) are expected to be in the triple digits this afternoon. Take precautions and limit time outdoors today. Stay hydrated and check on those who may not have air conditioning. This morning’s update has scattered cloud coverage in our immediate area. Current temperatures range in the 70s to start the day once again. However, we could see a bit more sun early on this morning and really allow thermometers to climb this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will top off in the lower 90s with oppressively muggy levels. A few showers are possible later this morning but our main threat for rain will come late in the day, with scattered storms being the main risk. Some of the storms could pack a punch, we are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Tonight, scattered showers are likely after midnight and continue on for the rest of our Friday. Low temps will once again be in the lower 70s. Muggy conditions stick around as well.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely as we end the work-week. Scattered rain showers are likely across the area as relief from the heat and mugginess is in sight, thanks to a cold front that is expected to swing through late in the day. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds within any storm development and the possibility for downpours. Temps will max out in the upper 80s if not low 90s before falling tomorrow evening. Heat index values will remain in the mid to upper 90s, so plan accordingly to take breaks and limit time outdoors. The cold front will drop the muggy levels back down and tame the high heat by this weekend.

SATURDAY: Active yet comfortable weather is likely as we head into the weekend. Just in time right? Lower muggy levels and a comfortable air-mass will be brought in thanks to the cold front. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Temps will be back in the seasonable range, maxing out in the mid to low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: This will be our only dry day of the 7-Day forecast. A sun and clouds mix for the Ohio Valley, but expect to see a bit more sun. Temps will remain in the lower 80s with low mugginess around. We should trend dry into the beginning of the week.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and dry for right now. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 80s and we could see a return of the mugginess. A few showers are possible late in the day.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable as temperatures will remain in the lower 80s. We could see a few rain showers in our neck of the woods throughout the morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 80s. There is a chance for rain showers in the afternoon.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey