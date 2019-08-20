High heat for two more days

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.

TONIGHT: A few showers or storms overnight and warm, Lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 85-88.

THURSDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 76-79.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much nicer feeling, Highs 74-77.

SATURDAY: Sunny, dry and still very pleasant, Highs 77-80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 79-82.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, stray shower possible, Highs 81-84.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman