Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

High heat for two more days

Weather

Also thunderstorms in the afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
TONIGHT: A few showers or storms overnight and warm, Lows near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 85-88.
THURSDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 76-79.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and much nicer feeling, Highs 74-77.
SATURDAY: Sunny, dry and still very pleasant, Highs 77-80.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 79-82.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, stray shower possible, Highs 81-84.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter