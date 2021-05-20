High heat in the middle of May

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Here is where the heat really gets turned on. The impressive upper level ridging keeps warm/hot air in the Ohio Valley for the near future. Temperatures through the AM hours are in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny skies will begin the day and like we have seen the last few days, clouds will start to increase more as we head later in the afternoon. High temperatures today will max out in the mid 80s and it will feel a lot more like summer. We will not get anywhere close to the current record for today, that was set back in 1934 of 93 degrees. Dewpoints (mugginess) look to stay intact but it could feel slightly sticky to some. UV index will be high once again and if you are outside, stay hydrated. Winds will provide a slight cooling breeze from the southeast around 5 mph. Into the overnight hours, we will once again stay clear and overnight lows will be around 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Patchy clouds will filter in sunshine as we end the work-week. Temperatures will be staying in the mid 80s for our high. Hopefully everyone is able to enjoy the warmer air in place by cooling off in a pool. Dew point values will be slightly sticky once again. It will be a good afternoon to get outside and grill. If you have a pool open, it may be best to cool off in there.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy as we head into the weekend. The warmer air-mass will stay intact for the weekend as temperatures will max out in the mid to low 80s.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun will be present as we end the weekend. Shower activity is likely to return in the late afternoon/early evening. Rain will be scattered and not everyone will see much needed rain relief. Temperatures will max out in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies as we head into the next work-week. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s for our high and we will see some rain showers in the area, mainly in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and some rain showers are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey