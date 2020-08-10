High heat on the way for Monday

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: Some sizzling weather is on the way and we get to start with it today. Mostly clear skies are expected as we are under high pressure. It will get hot underneath the bright blue skies and abundant sunshine across the Ohio Valley. One positive is that the dew points should hover around 60-65 so the mugginess will not be a big threat today. Just remember to stay hydrated if you are doing work outdoors today as well as remember the pets. Highs around 90-92.

TUESDAY: We will start the day with some patchy clouds, but clouds will build in as we head into the afternoon. The high heat will continue on but it will feel sticky out. With the heat and humidity building, so will the chance for the afternoon and evening showers and storms. High around 89-91.

WEDNESDAY: Same story-line as Tuesday in terms of high temperatures and mugginess. We will start the day with mostly cloudy skies and they are expected to stick around throughout the day. Rain wise, there is a chance for afternoon showers and storms again. It feels like the dog days of summer. Highs around 88-90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies expected as we head into Friday eve. The unseasonable weather will continue, as will the threat for afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs around 86-88.

FRIDAY: Broken clouds off and on are expected for Friday. There is a chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. It feels like a broken record. Highs around 87-89.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the heat continuing on. There is a chance for afternoon and evening showers and rumbles of thunder. Highs around 88-90.

SUNDAY: Another above average temperature day expected with partly sunny skies. The threat for the summertime showers and storms continue on. Highs around 85-87.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey