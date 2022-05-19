7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few sprinkles were around Ohio and West Virginia to begin our Thursday. It started off grey and gloomy but did not stay that way for long. A return of sunshine and portions of blue skies were back in the area this afternoon. Another feature that has made a noticeable return, is muggy levels. Dew point temperatures are back in the slightly muggy category. It will stay feeling sticky and more Summer like for the weekend. Daytime highs were in the upper 70s. Temperatures will skyrocket to end the week. Sky cover stayed clear for the afternoon and into the early evening. We will not see much in terms of weather action as we head into the overnight hours. Skies will stay clear; winds will still be noticeable and blow from the south around 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be very mild and bottom out in the mid to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Like mentioned earlier, the warmup will continue as we are expected to soar into the upper-80s for a feel-good Friday. A few places could reach the 90-degree threshold. No record watch though, that was set back in 1934 of 93 degrees. Sky coverage will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with most of the area staying dry for the daytime hours. A spotty shower could move in for the morning, but coverage will not be widespread. One thing we will likely see a return of as well, mugginess. Dew point temperatures will likely get back into the 60s, making it feel sticky outside. Winds will likely be breezy at times, with gusts of 30 mph possible.

SATURDAY: Temperatures will climb and near the low 90s. We have a better shot of approaching the record for May 21st, that was set back in 1941 of 93 degrees. Southerly winds will ramp up and allow for recording setting heat across the New England states. There is a chance for a few pop-up showers for the afternoon on Saturday. Coverage will be limited and not everyone will see precip. A rouge storm is also possible.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for rain showers, mainly in the morning and afternoon. A cold front will advance through and change out the hot airmass to a more temperate one. A few storms could develop along the front. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s for the morning, then a shift in winds will drop temperatures for the afternoon and evening. Seasonable weather conditions are favored for the next week.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the new week. Temperatures will be cooler than average and reach the upper 60s for daytime highs.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the Ohio Valley, with a chance for a few afternoon showers. Temperatures will sit in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a return of rain. It is still early, but we could see thunderstorms for the afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Cooler and seasonable weather will be back for the area with a leftover rain shower or two. Temperature wise, we max out in the mid-70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey