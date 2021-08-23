High heat returns to the Ohio Valley this week

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Some high heat is set to make an appearance for the Ohio Valley today and likely stick around for most of the week. For the morning update, areas of fog are likely across the low lying river areas. Account for that on travel today. Another warm and muggy morning is also present. Current out the door temps sit in the upper 60s with dew points in the mid 60s as well. We will not shake the mugginess at all this week. Sky coverage today will be predominantly sunny, with a few more clouds likely to bubble up late in the day. A few showers are possible, but they may stay to our immediate east. Better chances for rain showers will come in the higher elevations. High temperatures today will be back in the mid to upper 80s. Dew point values will also stay in the uncomfortable category. Tonight, conditions will quiet down with a few clouds overhead. Winds will be calm, meaning fog will likely settle in during the AM hours tomorrow. Low temps will be in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: More sun than clouds as we head into your Tuesday. Broad high pressure settles in, allowing for sun to shine. Temperatures will inch their way closer to 90 degrees for our afternoon high. It will be warmer thanks to the oppressively muggy conditions. It will be a good day to sit by the pool to cool off.

WEDNESDAY: A sun and clouds mix as we head for the midpoint of the work-week. Temperatures will sit near 90 degrees with a chance for a stay shower in the afternoon hours. We will stay mainly dry but cannot rule out a stray. We will remain muggy through most of the next week.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun as we head farther along into the new work week. Temps will remain in the mid to upper 80s. Rain showers are expected to return throughout the day, associated with an upper level disturbance that will move through. It will not be an all rain day, rather off and on rain showers. Muggy levels will stay high.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Muggy levels will remain sticky and uncomfortable.

SATURDAY: Broken clouds and sun as we look ahead to the next weekend. We could see a few showers in the area, but a washout is not likely. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the weekend. Temperatures will max out in the mid 80s. It is possible the mugginess could start to clear out. We will once again have a chance for rain showers in the afternoon.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey