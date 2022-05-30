7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Wall to wall sunshine and bright blue skies for the Ohio Valley on this Memorial Day Monday. Of course, we remember all those brave men and women who fought to protect our freedom over the years. With Memorial Day being the “unofficial” start to Summer, it makes sense that we have some high heat across Ohio and West Virginia. The other noticeable piece is that it felt muggy outdoors. We were not in full instant sweat weather, although we were close for sure. High temperatures today maxed out in the upper 80s with dewpoint values in the mid-60s. A few clouds started to fire up this afternoon and evening, but we stayed predominantly sunny. Tonight, we will stay with the clear skies and calm southerly winds. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60s. It will likely be a warm and muggy night, as well as start to the day tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and nice yet again across the region with broad high pressure keeping the clouds at bay. A few patchy fair weather cumulus clouds could bubble up in the afternoon and provide some eye candy for you to look at. Muggy levels will stick around with high heat again. Temperatures will likely stay towards the upper 80s with a few spots nearing the 90-degree threshold. If you must work outside, take breaks in the shade and make sure you stay hydrated.

WEDNESDAY: Happy first day of June Ohio Valley! Mostly sunny and nice will describe the weather as the impressive ridge of warm air allows temperatures back in the mid-80s. It is the first day of meteorological summer, with astronomical summer being on June 21st with the Summer Solstice. Sky coverage will be sunny to start with clouds becoming prominent in the afternoon and evening. A few rounds of showers and storms are likely thanks to a cold front advancing in, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. Areas to our north are outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. To the south, we are outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds and the potential for some hail formation.

THURSDAY: A change in pattern thanks to a cold front will bring a cooler and less muggy air-mass into the area as well as scattered showers and possible storms for the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will max out in the mid to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler air returning to the forecast. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet for the weekend. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and nice with temperatures on the climb, back towards the lower 80s. A few pockets of rain are possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

MONDAY: Grey and cloudy to begin the new week. Another weather system could bring widespread rain back to the forecast. High temps will be in the mid-70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey