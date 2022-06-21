7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: High heat, sunshine, and blue skies will characterize the weather on the first official day of Astronomical Summer! Hopefully you were able to cool off by a pool since temperatures reflected the summer standard. We maxed out today in the upper 80s with a few spots in the lower 90s. Dew point temperatures were back in the uncomfortable category, so it felt muggy. Heat index values were not anything too excessive for the day, but it will feel a bit warmer for the day tomorrow. Sky coverage included wall to wall sunshine yet again as high pressure reigned supreme. Tonight, mainly clear skies are expected for the Ohio Valley as high pressure stays in control. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 70s to upper 60s, meaning a rather warm start to our Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with chances for showers and storms in the afternoon/evening hours. Some of the storms could reach severe criteria, as our region is outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five. Primary concerns will be gusty winds and the potential for hail formation. The timeframe for storms will likely be after 4 PM. Daytime highs will be in lower 90s to upper 80s. Heat index values likely back in the mid to upper 90s. Take it easy if you must be out in the heat early in the day. Stay weather aware as we head into the afternoon hours tomorrow.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the day. High temps will be in the mid to low 80s as the cold front will suppress temperatures for at least one day. We will return to high heat to end the week and transition into the weekend. High pressure will likely stay in place as well.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly sunny skies for the area with temperatures sitting in the mid/upper 80s. Dew point levels will likely be back on the climb.

SATURDAY: More sunshine for everyone to enjoy the first official weekend of Summer. Temperature wise, we will max out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Muggy levels will also be high. Enjoy some time by the pool if you can do so.

SUNDAY: The heat will continue with a chance for some showers to develop. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sky coverage will be mostly cloudy for most of the day.

MONDAY: Partly sunny will best describe sky coverage with temperatures down in the upper 70s. It will be a nice change of pace to take a break from the heat.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and summer-esque with temperatures maxing out in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey