7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Numerous thunderstorms barreled through the Ohio Valley this morning with portions of Ohio and West Virginia taking the brunt of the hit. Trees were down, power was out, and numerous reports of damage on buildings and homes. Power companies continue to work diligently to get things restored. The good news, most of the precipitation started to wrap up around lunchtime. We were able to sneak in a few glimpses of sunshine this afternoon and evening. Although, not seeing the sun really kept us cooler than what we could have dealt with in terms of heat index values rising to dangerous levels. Daytime highs maxed out in the mid to upper 70s with dew point temperatures staying in the tropical category. We will stay this way for the next few days. As we head into the overnight hours, we will start to see partial clearing with valley fog likely to develop. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be another sticky and uncomfortable start to the morning.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chances for spotty showers in the late morning to early afternoon hours. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 90s with heat index values likely to reach over 100 degrees. Dew point temperatures will likely be in the 70s again. Know the signs of heat related illness and be extremely careful if you must be out in the heat. We are under Excessive Heat Warnings for areas of Eastern Ohio as well as a Heat Advisory for the Northern Panhandle and Southwestern PA.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional chances for rain and storms, mostly for the afternoon and evening. Another potent line of showers and storms will likely bring chances for severe weather back to the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns for Thursday include damaging wind gusts and the potential for hail. Downpours and lightning will also pose a threat. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Relief from the high heat and mugginess will come thanks to a cold front passing through later. Expect a nice and dry day for our Friday.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly sunny skies for the area with temperatures sitting in the mid to low 80s. A stray shower or two is possible in the morning hours. It will feel more bearable to be outside.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and comfortable to describe the weather. Daytime highs will sit in the mid to upper 70s. If you want to plan outdoor activities, it will be a great day to do so, just remember to stay hydrated and apply the sunscreen.

SUNDAY: Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads and farther figures across the Ohio Valley! In terms of the weather, crank up the grills and hangout by the pool! Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny, with temperatures back on the climb. We will max out thermometers in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers could fire up in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rounds of showers and possible storms for the day. Maximum temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey