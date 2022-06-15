7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Extremely hot and hazy would characterize the weather across the Ohio Valley this Wednesday. Most of the showers that were forecast to be around didn’t develop, the reason is because of very warm air aloft. Temperatures, dew points, and heat index values were all very high today. We maxed out in the mid to low 90s with a few spots breaking or tying their daily record. Dew point temperatures got into the tropical category with heat index values well into the upper 90s and low triple digits. Another warm day is in store tomorrow as the upper-level ridge stays in place. Tonight, high heat, hazy weather, and excessive dew points linger. Temps will drop down to the lower 70s, not anything too cool though.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional chances for rain and storms, mostly for the afternoon and evening. Another potent line of showers and storms will likely bring chances for severe weather back to the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined our region in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns for the day include damaging wind gusts and the potential for hail. Downpours and lightning will also pose a threat. Tornadic activity is low, but not zero. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Relief from the high heat and mugginess will come thanks to a cold front passing through later. Expect a nice and mainly dry day for our Friday.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly sunny skies for the area with temperatures sitting in the mid to low 80s. A stray shower or two is possible in the morning hours, then we clear things out. It will feel more bearable to be outside.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and comfortable to describe the weather. Daytime highs will sit in the mid to low 70s. If you want to plan outdoor activities, it will be a great day to do so, just remember to stay hydrated and apply the sunscreen.

SUNDAY: Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads and farther figures across the Ohio Valley! In terms of the weather, crank up the grills and hangout by the pool! Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny, with temperatures back on the climb. We will max out thermometers in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers could fire up in the afternoon and evening.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rounds of showers and possible storms for the day. Maximum temperatures will be in the upper-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for spotty showers in the late morning to early afternoon hours. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s. It should not feel as muggy as what we had last week.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey