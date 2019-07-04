Breaking News
High humidity Friday and Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms developing, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms returning, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with lighter winds, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant, Highs 83-87.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and some thunder, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

