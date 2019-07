High humidity returns Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool, Lows 65-69.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day showers, Highs 86-90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms developing, Highs 85-89.

FOURTH OF JULY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and some thunder, Highs 84-88.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with showers returning, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers returning, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker