7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Foggy conditions blanketed the river valley to begin our Thursday. Calm winds played a major part in the development of the fog this morning. There were also clouds around with plenty of moisture in the mid to low levels of the atmosphere. The good news, most of the clouds really started to clear out around lunchtime into the afternoon with sunshine back. Best way to describe sky coverage would be partly cloudy this afternoon. In terms of temperatures, it was another seasonable Summer standard day across the board. We maxed out thermometers in the lower 80s today with more tame dew points. It did feel slightly sticky at times with calm winds. Tonight, we could see a stray sprinkle fire up with most of the area staying dry. Patchy clouds will tend to clear out with patchy river valley fog possibly settling in the for the morning commute tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: More sun to end the week with temperatures back in the seasonable summer standard! Meaning we will max out in the mid to low 80s. A great day to be out by the pool or grill up some burgers and hot dogs for dinner! High pressure will keep us dry for the day.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds with a slight increase in temperatures. We will trend back in the mid-80s for daytime highs with a return of mugginess. Rain activity will start to pickup for the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies blanket the valley with a return of scattered showers and possible storms for the afternoon hours. Our next cold front is expected to push through then. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-80s. A chance for scattered showers will be in play for the start of the new week. An active upper-level air pattern will keep the incremental chances for rain around as well.

TUESDAY: More clouds and possible showers for the morning/afternoon hours of Tuesday. Daytime highs will sit in the mid to lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and chances for rain across the board. Maximum temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY: Our last dose of rain should start to clear out as we head into the ladder half of the week. Partly cloudy skies would be the trend for sky coverage. Temps will be in the mid-80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey