(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Mostly clear skies for the day with a few clouds moving in this afternoon, but still partly cloudy for the day overall.  The day is starting off cold but will warm up much more than yesterday with a high of 56 degrees.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with some rain showers starting early in the morning.  These will taper off by lunchtime and then a few peeks of sun could come out before the sun sets.  Breezy with gusts up to 30mph.  High of 63.

Earth Day:  Mostly cloudy with a *slight* chance for a stray shower.  Mainly going to be a dry day overall.  high of 68.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 80.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 81.

Monday: Starting off with some sunshine before clouds build in and rain showers return.  The rain will be in the second half of the day.  High of 76.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with a few leftover showers in the morning.  High of 62 and cooling through the day.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler