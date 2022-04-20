(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Mostly clear skies for the day with a few clouds moving in this afternoon, but still partly cloudy for the day overall. The day is starting off cold but will warm up much more than yesterday with a high of 56 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers starting early in the morning. These will taper off by lunchtime and then a few peeks of sun could come out before the sun sets. Breezy with gusts up to 30mph. High of 63.

Earth Day: Mostly cloudy with a *slight* chance for a stray shower. Mainly going to be a dry day overall. high of 68.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, high of 81.

Monday: Starting off with some sunshine before clouds build in and rain showers return. The rain will be in the second half of the day. High of 76.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few leftover showers in the morning. High of 62 and cooling through the day.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler