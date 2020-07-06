High temps linger into the first full week of July

TODAY: Heat and humidity continue to reign in on the Upper Ohio Valley. Highs between 90-92.
TUESDAY: Chance for rain returns! Well a scattered chance for rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 88-90.
WEDNESDAY: Hot air stays in place but the chance for rain also lingers into the afternoon again. Highs around 89-91.
THURSDAY: No let down in site in terms of these high temperatures. Highs between 90-92.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90-92
SATURDAY: Talking point is there is some unsettled weather looking ahead into the weekend. There is a chance for some storms and some might be severe. Highs around 87-89.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a small chance of a lingering shower. Highs around 86-88
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey

