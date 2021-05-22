High temps to stay, but rain will return to the forecast

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: A few more clouds in your forecast for this Sunday. High of 84 degrees with some isolated showers and thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon and lasting overnight. It will be the on-and-off type of rain.

Monday: Rain showers are probably throughout the day with some isolated thunderstorms beginning around noon. Even with this rain, we are still only expecting less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

Tuesday: Should be a rain-free day with partly cloudy skies and a high of 87. This is nearing the temperature record of 91 degrees set back in 1939.

Wednesday: Chance for some showers with some thunderstorms throughout the day. High of 83.

Thursday: A few showers are possible under mostly cloudy skies. High of 81

Friday: High of 76 with mostly cloudy skies. A chance for some rain and thunder in the second half of the day.

Saturday: High of 77 with both clouds and sunshine.

