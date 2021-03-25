High Wind Warning 2 AM to 2 PM Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with rain showers, Lows 52-56.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with windy conditions, Highs 60-64.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 68-70.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 64-68.

MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 65-69.

THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy and cooler, Highs 46-50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter