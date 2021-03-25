High Wind Warning 2 AM to 2 PM Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with rain showers, Lows 52-56.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with windy conditions, Highs 60-64.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 68-70.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 64-68.
MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 65-69.
THURSDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy and cooler, Highs 46-50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker