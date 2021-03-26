High winds and clouds for your Friday

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Ohio Valley until 2PM this afternoon. The strongest winds are expected between 5-8 AM, where gusts upwards of 60 mph are possible. There is a chance for a stray shower in the early morning hours as this cold front works through. Most of the rain activity will be out by lunchtime. Aside from the windy conditions, we will remain with the cloudy skies into the afternoon. Cooler air will filter in behind the frontal passage and afternoon temps will be in the upper 50s. Windy conditions will start to ease up as we progress into the evening hours. Clouds will linger around overnight before they start to break apart early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies return as we transition into the weekend. Clouds will break apart early on and the sunshine will be out in full force by the afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to where they were for most of the work-week, topping off in the upper 60s to low 70s. Get out and enjoy Saturday because rain showers are likely to return on Sunday.

SUNDAY: Cloudy conditions return to the region as well as the chance for some rain showers as another low-pressure system is set to move in. At times, there will be widespread rain across the area. It will be a day where if you don’t need to be out and about, then stay home. Temperatures will be in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return as we head into the last Monday of March. We will also see cooler than average temperatures with our high in the low 50s. The first time in almost a month where we see cooler than average temperatures.

TUESDAY: A few clouds are likely as we transition to Tuesday. High temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Enjoy the sunshine!

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will dominate the region and we are trending towards a chance for some showers for the last day of March. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

APRIL: The fourth month of 2021 is already here. It truly feels like time is flying by. A much cooler air mass is expected to be in the area with our high temp only in the upper 40s. There is a chance for rain showers as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey