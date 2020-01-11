High winds and rain showers Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Extremely windy, gusts up to 50 mph likely, rain showers, Lows near 45.
SUNDAY: Wind gusts up to 40 mph possible through morning then lessening, some sunshine, Highs near 40.
MONDAY: Partial sunshine, nice, Highs 51-53.
TUESDAY: Broken clouds, spotty rain showers, Highs 53-55.
WEDNESDAY: Afternoon through nighttime rain showers, mostly cloudy, Highs near 55.
THURSDAY: A few clouds, a mix of rain and snow showers possible, Highs 40-42.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, colder, Highs 37-39.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, Highs around 40.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

