WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — With thousands in West Virginia facing a Christmas with no electricity, homeowners are understandably anxious about when they can turn their lights on again.

Appalachian Power knows this—and they’ve been making a game plan days before the storm hit.

The company told us they were most concerned about the effects of the wind more than the snow or ice.

While the snow can make travel to the affected lines difficult…they simply aren’t able to do their jobs when the gusts are too strong.

You have to wait until the entire wind event is over before restoration can begin, because it’s not safe to put bucket trucks and other things up in the air, over a certain miles-per-hour wind. Joelle Moray, External Affairs Manager, AEP

In the meantime, if you have to use a space heater, just don’t put it in a confined space.

You’ll want it to put it in a place where it won’t be out of your sight the entire day.

Outages can be reported by calling 1-800-852-6942, or by logging into your AEP app.