Higher heat and humidity this Weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 60-64.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and warmer, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers, Highs 85-89.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with higher heat and humidity, Highs 86-90.
WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine then some late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then afternoon showers, Highs 82-86.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker