Higher heat and humidity this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 60-64.
FRIDAY: Sun/Cloud mix, warm and more humid, Highs 82-86.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with some isolated thunder, Highs 84-88
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then a few rumbles of thunder, Highs 88-90.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then thunderstorms returning, Highs near 90.
TUESDAY: More clouds and humid with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker