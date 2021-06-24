Vet Voices

Higher heat and humidity this weekend

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 60-64.

FRIDAY: Sun/Cloud mix, warm and more humid, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with some isolated thunder, Highs 84-88

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then a few rumbles of thunder, Highs 88-90.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then thunderstorms returning, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: More clouds and humid with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

