Higher heat and humidity Thursday

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated downpours then patchy clouds, Lows near 60.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few Isolated showers, Highs 82-86.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid, Highs 85-89.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a few afternoon showers, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Blazing sunshine, hot and humid then some thunder, Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

