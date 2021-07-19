Higher heat and humidity Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 61-65.
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine then some afternoon clouds, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Brief morning showers then sun/cloud mix, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with afternoon and evening thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with additional showers, Highs 83-87.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker