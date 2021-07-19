Higher heat and humidity Tuesday

Vet Voices

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and pleasant, Lows 61-65.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine then some afternoon clouds, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Brief morning showers then sun/cloud mix, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with afternoon and evening thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with additional showers, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

