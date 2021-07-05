Higher heat and humidity Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and humid, Lows near 70.
TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine, hot and humid, Highs near 90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant then evening thunder, Highs 80-84.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
MONDAY: Some sunshine then some pop-up showers, Highs 80-82.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker