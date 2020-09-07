Higher heat Tuesday and Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, Lows 62-66.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much warmer, Highs 88-90.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/clouds and becoming hot, Highs near 90.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny then late-day thunder, Highs 84-88.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 78-80.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 76-80.

MONDAY: Morning clouds with increasing afternoon sunshine, Highs 74-78.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter