Higher heat Tuesday and Wednesday

7-Day ForecastLABOR DAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected as we continue on into the afternoon. It will also be breezy with winds from the SW around 10-15 mph. Overall a good day to be outdoors. There is a chance for a stray shower or isolated thunderstorm to develop north of I 70 as we transition into the late afternoon and early evening. Highs around 81-83.

TUESDAY: Reverting back to the dog days of summer with mostly sunny skies. It will be hot and well above average by almost 10 degrees with expected highs around 88-90.