Higher heat Tuesday and Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds, Lows 62-66.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much warmer, Highs 88-90.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/clouds and becoming hot, Highs near 90.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny then late-day thunder, Highs 84-88.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 78-80.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 76-80.
MONDAY: Morning clouds with increasing afternoon sunshine, Highs 74-78.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker