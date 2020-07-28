Higher heat Wednesday afternoon

7-Day ForecastMONDAY: Today will start off with mostly clear skies and abundant sunshine to brighten up the new work week. Clouds will build in though as we head into the afternoon thanks to an approaching cold front that will sweep through overnight. It will be windy today with winds from the southwest around 10-15 mph. The frontal passage will pop off some showers and storms later this afternoon and evening. It remains muggy out with expected dew points in the upper 60's. High around 89-91.

TUESDAY: There is a chance for a remnant shower lingering into the early morning hours and it will be mostly cloudy skies. The threat for rain only looks to be in the morning as clouds are expected to build out as we head into the afternoon time. We will get back into seasonable weather this week. Highs around 84-86.