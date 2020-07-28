Higher heat Wednesday afternoon

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler, Lows 62-66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry, Highs 87-89.

THURSDAY: More clouds then late-day showers, Highs 84-88.

FRIDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and pleasant, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 80-82.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 80-84.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

