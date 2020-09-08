Higher heat Wednesday Afternoon

7-Day ForecastTUESDAY: We are expected to see unseasonably temperatures for the next few days thanks to ridging in the upper levels of the Northeastern United States. This is allowing winds from the south to bring in warm air from the tropics and make for some hot weather throughout the Ohio Valley. We will be 10-15 degrees above average. Clouds are expected to clear out as we continue on through the afternoon and mostly sunny skies will be seen. Expected highs will be hot, around 87-89 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: The unseasonable warm weather will continue for another day with highs around 89-91. Mostly sunny skies are expected again.