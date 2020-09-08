Higher heat Wednesday Afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and humid, Lows 62-66.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and becoming hot, Highs near 90.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 86-90.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds then late-day thunder, Highs 80-84.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Morning clouds with increasing afternoon sunshine, Highs 75-79.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much warmer, Highs 76-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker