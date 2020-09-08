Higher heat Wednesday Afternoon

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and humid, Lows 62-66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and becoming hot, Highs near 90.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 86-90.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid, Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds then late-day thunder, Highs 80-84.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 78-80.

MONDAY: Morning clouds with increasing afternoon sunshine, Highs 75-79.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and much warmer, Highs 76-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

