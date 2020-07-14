Higher heat Wednesday afternoon

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog, Lows 60-64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 85-89.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 90-92

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid then late-day thunder, Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 90-92.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

