Higher heat Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy fog, Lows 60-64.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 85-89.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 86-90.
SATURDAY: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid, Highs 90-92
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid then late-day thunder, Highs near 90.
MONDAY: Partly sunny then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 90.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 90-92.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker