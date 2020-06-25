Higher humidity for Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then slow clearing with some patchy fog, Lows near 60.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 80-84.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds, breezy then afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers with some rumbles of thunder, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 83-87.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm, Highs 84-88.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine. Some afternoon clouds, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker