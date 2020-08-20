Higher humidity Friday afternoon

7-Day ForecastTHURSDAY: Another good day is expected for your Thursday, it will only feel a bit warmer than what we saw yesterday. As we transition into the afternoon, some clouds will build in, lining the skies but still mostly sunny conditions are expected. We will notice an increase in temperatures but no increase in mugginess. A comfortable summer day. We haven't had too many of those this summer. Highs around 84-86.

FRIDAY: I expect to see more cloud coverage to begin the weekend. We will again notice an increase in the temperatures, but we will also notice an increase in the mugginess. With those two ingredients and being we are still in summer, there is a chance for some afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 87-89.