Higher humidity Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy Clouds and pleasant, Lows near 60.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, more humid w1th an isolated shower, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: More clouds and warm with some rumbles of thunder, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers, Highs 84-88.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a late-day shower, Highs 85-89.

WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix with lower humidity, Highs 86-90.

THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine, becoming hot and humid, Highs 88-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

