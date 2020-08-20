Higher humidity Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy Clouds and pleasant, Lows near 60.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, more humid w1th an isolated shower, Highs 86-90.
SATURDAY: More clouds and warm with some rumbles of thunder, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers, Highs 84-88.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a late-day shower, Highs 85-89.
WEDNESDAY: A sun/cloud mix with lower humidity, Highs 86-90.
THURSDAY: Hazy sunshine, becoming hot and humid, Highs 88-90.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker