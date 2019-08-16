Higher humidity this weekend

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM patchy fog then partly sunny, warm and dry, Highs 83-86.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with calmer winds, Lows near 65.SATURDAY: Several clouds with periods of showers/thunder, Highs 86-89.SUNDAY: Even higher heat but mainly dry with sunshine, Highs 88-91.MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, remaining hot, stray thunderstorms, Highs 85-88.TUESDAY: Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-88.WEDNESDAY: Still very warm with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 84-86.THURSDAY: Drying out and cooling off some, Highs near 80.