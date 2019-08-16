Higher humidity this weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog, Lows 63-67.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few late-day showers, Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers returning, Highs 88-90.
TUESDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with thunderstorms returning, Highs 81-85.
THURSDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker