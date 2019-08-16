Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Higher humidity this weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog, Lows 63-67.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a few late-day showers, Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers returning, Highs 88-90.

TUESDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with thunderstorms returning, Highs 81-85.

THURSDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 76-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter