Higher humidity Thursday afternoon

7-Day ForecastWEDNESDAY: Today is going to be a wondrous weather day. It will be mostly clear skies today with some patchy fair weather cumulus clouds expected in the afternoon. It will be noticeably less sticky out with dew points topping out in the low to mid 60's. Get out and enjoy the pool to cool off because expected high temperatures are around 88-90. Temperatures are slightly above average today and will cool off as we head into the weekend.

THURSDAY: The day will start nice but clouds are expected to build as we head into the afternoon. There is a chance for some afternoon and evening showers and possible storms. The showers and storms will be very isolated in nature and will all depend on location on who receives rainfall. The mugginess will return making it feel uncomfortable outside. High temperatures around 86-88.