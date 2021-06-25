Higher Weekend heat and humidity

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - One local organization, along with help from several local business, is throwing a huge party and everyone is invited. But the best news of all is that it's for a great cause. Circus Saints and Sinners will be hosing the first ever Party on the Plaza.

They're calling it the summers hottest party and will include a full day of live music and a number of local food vendors. Proceeds from the event will benefit the construction of the brand-new one hundred fifty bed WVU Children's Hospital in Morgantown. It all takes place on Saturday July 10th from from 4PM until 10 at the Plaza on Market in Wheeling.