Higher Weekend heat and humidity

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and more humid, Lows 65-69.
SATURDAY: Sun/Cloud mix, warm and more humid, Highs 84-88.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then a few rumbles of thunder, Highs 88-90.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then scattered thunderstorms developing, Highs near 90.
TUESDAY: More clouds and humid with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs near 80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker