Vet Voices

Higher Weekend heat and humidity

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and more humid, Lows 65-69.

SATURDAY: Sun/Cloud mix, warm and more humid, Highs 84-88.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then a few rumbles of thunder, Highs 88-90.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then scattered thunderstorms developing, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: More clouds and humid with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then a sun/cloud mix, Highs near 80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter