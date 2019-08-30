Holiday weekend starts dry

7-Day Forecast

SUNDAY: Clouds hang around with showers and a few thunderstorms possible, Highs 78-80. LABOR DAY: Partly sunny with a shower possible, trending mostly dry, Highs 80-83. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm, Highs 83-85. WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine and a few showers likely, Highs near 80. THURSDAY: Drying and clearing up, cooler, Highs 75-77. FRIDAY: Sunny skies and nice, Highs 77-79. SATURDAY: Cool and clear, sunny, Highs near 75.