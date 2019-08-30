Holiday weekend starts dry

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and a little cooler, Lows 58-60.
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with lighter speeds, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 80-82.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds then a few showers, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 74-78.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 76-80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker