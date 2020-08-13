Hot again for Friday afternoon

7-Day ForecastTHURSDAY: Beautiful bright blue skies and abundant sunshine across the Ohio Valley to start this afternoon, but things will change in the coming hours. Clouds will start to build in and filter some sunlight across the Ohio Valley mid afternoon. The greatest threat for showers and storms will be in the late-afternoon and early evening. They will be your typical summer-time convective (pop-up) type. Rainfall will be very isolated and not everyone will receive rain. Temperatures again are expected to be in the upper 80's across the Ohio Valley with the mugginess continuing. Highs around 88-90.

FRIDAY: Clouds will linger into your Friday for partly sunny skies. The high heat and elevated dew points will continue. The threat for afternoon showers and possible rumbles of thunder will also continue, but there is good news to come. At least in terms of temperatures, continue reading. Highs around 87-89.