Hot again for Friday afternoon

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 66-70.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 80-82.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Skies becoming sunny and less humid, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with low humidity, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine then late-day showers, Highs 81-85.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

