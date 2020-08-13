Hot again for Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 66-70.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunderstorms, Highs 86-90.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 80-82.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Skies becoming sunny and less humid, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with low humidity, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine then late-day showers, Highs 81-85.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker