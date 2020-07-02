Hot and dry holiday weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant, Lows 63-67.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued very warm, Highs 88-90.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter, Highs 86-90.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Hot and humid in the afternoon, Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and hot with some afternoon thunder, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine with late-day thunder, Highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hit then some thunder, Highs 88-90.

THURSDAY: More clouds then some thunder Highs 86-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

