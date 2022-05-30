(7 Day Forecast)

Memorial Day: Hot and humid is the story for the day. High temperature of 89 degrees and sticky humidity. Luckily it will be another day with lots of sunshine and a very high UV index. Don’t forget the sunscreen and water!

Tuesday: Another hot and humid day with a high of 90 degrees and lots of sunshine.

Wednesday: Starting off with some sunshine before clouds and showers (with possible storms) move in through the afternoon/evening. High of 81.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 74.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 75.

Saturday: Sunny, high of 77.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler