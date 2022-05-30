(7 Day Forecast)

Memorial Day: Hot and humid is the story for the day.  High temperature of 89 degrees and sticky humidity.  Luckily it will be another day  with lots of sunshine and a very high UV index.  Don’t forget the sunscreen and water!

Tuesday:  Another hot and humid day with a high of 90 degrees and lots of sunshine.

Wednesday: Starting off with some sunshine before clouds and showers (with possible storms) move in through the afternoon/evening.  High of 81.

Thursday:  Mostly  cloudy with a chance for rain showers.  High of 74.

Friday:  Mostly sunny, high of 75.

Saturday:  Sunny, high of 77.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 80.

